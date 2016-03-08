PSG turn down opportunity to sign Dembélé in Neymar deal: report

06 September at 17:00
French Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint Germain (PSG) has reportedly turned down the opportunity to sign FC Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembélé.

The 22-year-old has been linked with a move to French capital in a player plus cash deal in order to bring star striker Neymar back to Camp Nou in the recently concluded transfer window.

As per BBC, the defender Ligue 1 champions have turned down Barca’s offer of including the former Borussia Dortmund winger in the deal.

The report stated that PSG coach Thomas Tuchel was convinced with the idea of having Dembélé in the squad but club’s Sporting Director Leonardo was unconvinced which is why the club rejected the proposal.

