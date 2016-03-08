PSG Ultras: 'We are the laughing stock of Europe, full of mercenaries who care only about their salary'
11 March at 16:35Ultras of Paris Saint-Germain fans have launched a scathing attack on the club's ownership and the players, saying that they are run by people who are mercenaries and they care only about the money.
The French giants were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by Manchester United, who made a sensational comeback to stun the Parisiens in Paris.
PSG fans have sent a heartfelt and emotional letter to the club, highlighting what they feel about their club and how it is run.
The letter read: "We are again the laughing stock of Europe. We have been repaid with shame and contempt, but we remain faithful to the Psg, but made up of mercenaries who are more interested in their salary than in defending our symbol ... We will no longer accept our colors to be soiled in this way."
PSG are currently top of Ligue 1, 14 points clear of second placed Lille.
