PSG, Verratti: ‘Buffon is really happy in Paris’
13 November at 17:45Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon joined PSG from Juventus during the summer, leaving the Bianconeri behind in favour of the French capital. Speaking from Italy’s national team retreat, Italian midfielder Marco Verratti said the following about Buffon’s arrival in Paris:
“Gigi is really happy for the choice he made in Paris, he has the enthusiasm of a child, he has already infected everyone. I think this experience brought him desire and enthusiasm. For the National, it does not have to prove anything. I have not talked about this with him, but I'm sure, he gave a lot. Here he should always have an open door.”
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments