"I wanted to join Barcelona in 2016. I thought about it, I evaluated the offer, but then I chose to stay at Paris Saint-Germain," he stated.

In an interview with L'Equipe, PSG midfielder Marco Verratti revealed that he could have left the French side back in 2016, as Barcelona were very keen on his services. However, the 26-year-old ended up staying at the club, now contracted until 2021.