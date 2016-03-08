Match facts

The only previous meetings between Paris and Napoli were in the second round of the 1992-93 UEFA Cup – PSG won 2-0 in Naples thanks to a George Weah double, before a goalless draw in the Parc des Princes.

Paris Saint-Germain have never beaten an Italian side in the Champions League – they lost both legs against AC Milan in the 1994-95 semi-finals, before drawing twice with Milan in the second group stage in 2000-01.

Napoli have won their last four meetings with French opponents in all competitions – twice vs Marseille in 2013-14 Champions League group stage, and twice vs Nice in Champions League Qualifying last season

PSG are unbeaten in their last 19 home games in the group stage of the Champions League (W15 D4), winning their last four in a row. Napoli, who are looking to win back-to-back games in the Champions League for the first time since September 2016, are winless in their last five away Champions League outings (D1 L4).

Napoli's important game against PSG will kick-off in just under an hour, with the Partenopei looking to build on their win against Liverpool with an additional three points tonight. However, it won't be an easy task for Ancelotti's men, playing away from home against a PSG side in splendid form. Make sure to check out our gallery throughout the game for various live reactions. ​