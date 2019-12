PSG want De Sciglio, Juve unwilling to sell right-back

French Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint Germain (PSG) are interested in signing Italian Serie A giants Juventus’ right-back Mattia De Sciglio in the January transfer window.The French club have identified the former AC Milan’s right-back as a perfect fit to bolster their squad and have already showed their intensions towards making a move for him in the mid-season transfer window. But as per the latest development , Juve are unwell to let De Sciglio leave in January and are not open for an idea of any swap which might include PSG’s full-backs.