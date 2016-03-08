PSG want De Sciglio, Juve unwilling to sell right-back
17 December at 12:05French Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint Germain (PSG) are interested in signing Italian Serie A giants Juventus’ right-back Mattia De Sciglio in the January transfer window.
The French club have identified the former AC Milan’s right-back as a perfect fit to bolster their squad and have already showed their intensions towards making a move for him in the mid-season transfer window.
But as per the latest development, Juve are unwell to let De Sciglio leave in January and are not open for an idea of any swap which might include PSG’s full-backs.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments