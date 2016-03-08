PSG want Manchester United target as Juventus ponder contract renewal
29 June at 23:30According to the latest reports from ilBiancoNero.com, Juventus want to offer a new contract to Brazilian sensation Alex Sandro.
Sandro, 27, has been linked with a move to Manchester United for a majority of this transfer window, but it is thought that United became disinterested after hearing Juventus’ demands of around €70 million.
Now, with a contract expiring in 2020, Juventus are looking to open talks about the possibility of a new contract, yet no formal meeting has been set yet with the player’s agent. The Old Lady are taking their time, weighing up their other options before going all in with a renewal for Sandro.
They may hold off for a return from Manchester United, but reports suggest that Paris Saint-Germain are willing to bid for the Brazilian’s signature. Now, Juventus will wait and see if any offers come in to match their valuation, before sitting down with the player and his agent to discuss the future.
