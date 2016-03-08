Paris Saint-Germain could be about to make a shocking decision; to

His current contract will expire in 2020.

The former Milan star could be replaced by Presnel Kimpembe, who has done pretty well when he was given a chance by Unai Emery. This change could have something to do with the arrival of Thomas Tuchel to replace the Spaniard; who has joined Arsenal as Wenger's successor.

Thiago Silva’s plight could be of interest to AC Milan.

He had mentioned before the World Cup that he would be willing to end his career at the San Siro:

“How could I say no to Milan? It’s a team that will always be in my heart. To come back, maybe to end my career, would be a wonderful thing.”

"Thiago Silva? He's a great player. Many dream of coming to Milan, this club keeps its special charm…"

According to Corriere dello Sport, the 33-year-old icon could be sent out of the door for two reasons: his age (he is 34 in September) and also his salary; worth €12 million a year.