PSG want to use former Roma man to sign Lazio midfielder
25 June at 14:15According to what has been reported by French outlet ParisUnited, PSG are mounting a serious challenge to sign Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. The Parisian side first expressed an interest in the 24-year-old Serbian star last summer but, eventually, Milinkovic-Savic stayed in Rome and signed a new deal.
This summer, however, Sergej looks to be on his way out of the Italian capital. Lazio president Claudio Lotito has confirmed that anybody who does not want to be at the club will be allowed to leave and, despite suggestions earlier in the summer that Juventus were leading the race, PSG now appear to be the frontrunners for his signature.
To get the deal over the line, PSG are prepared to offer Lazio, as per ParisUnited, former Roma and Zenit midfielder Leandro Paredes; who the side signed for around 45 million euros in January. Paredes has struggled to settle in at PSG and the club are already looking into the possibility of upgrading him with Lazio's Milinkovic-Savic.
However, it is also reported that Lazio president Lotito will be having none of this and is solely interested in receiving a cash sum for the midfielder.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
For more Lazio exclusives, news and features, visit The Laziali!
Go to comments