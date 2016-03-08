PSG will try again for Allan as Napoli lower their price
25 May at 16:15French giants Paris Saint-Germain will reportedly try their luck again for Napoli midfielder Allan.
The Parisiens were heavily linked with a move for the Brazilian in the winter transfer window, but the partenopei's wage demands put them off and the deal could never happen.
France Football though, now state that PSG will comeback for Allan and are very confident that Napoli are about to reduce their asking price for the midfield star.
PSG currently value Allan at only 50 million euros and while Napoli valued him at over 100 million euros earlier, that price has come down even though Napoli have their sights set on Jordan Veretout and Pablo Fornals.
Allan arrived at Napoli in the summer of 2015 for a fee of 11 million euros and has been a very important player for them since then.
Go to comments