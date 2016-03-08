PSG won't give up on Allan; sponsor offered to Napoli

PSG haven't given up on Allan just yet, even though Napoli have made it clear that they won't take less than €80m. However, it seems the French side may have found a way around this, including a sponsorship agreement in the deal.

According to Corriere Dello Sport, the midfielder's agent, Juan Manel Gemelli, has been seen at Napoli's training ground in the last few days, keeping in contact with the Partenopei's sporting director Giuntoli. The feeling is that negotiations could be re-opened once the sale of Rog to Sevilla is completed.

The president of PSG, to lower the costs of the Allan operation (€80m), is thinking of inserting a multi-year sponsorship agreement in the new offer. In fact, it's possible that the sponsor in question is Qatar Airways, which recently became Roma's main sponsors, investing heavily in the Italian market.