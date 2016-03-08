PSG won't give up on Pjanic; new offer ready for Juventus

28 April at 18:20
In recent days, there have been a lot of rumours regarding the future of Miralem Pjanic, who could leave Juventus this summer. However, the Bianconeri will only let their star leave on their conditions, with the price tag being set at around €100m.
 
According to the Spanish outlet Don Balon, PSG have previously tried for the midfielder, and won't stop now. In fact, after their first approach was rejected, the French side are now preparing an offer of €80m to present to Juventus.
 

