PSV-Spurs: confirmed line-ups and live updates
24 October at 18:05PSV host Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur in Eindhoven this evening, as two sides who are yet to pick up a point meet in Group B for, realistically, a battle of who will achieve the Europa League place in the group.
PSV Eindhoven are currently by far and away the best team in the Eredivisie with 9 wins from 9 games atop the division, scoring 36 goals and conceding just 3. PSV currently sit 5 points above 2nd placed Ajax but lost to both Inter and Barcelona in their European games.
Spurs, on the other hand, also sit on 0 points in Europe, 5th place in the Premier League. The North London club have won seven and lost two of their nine fixtures in the league, behind fierce local rivals Arsenal on goal difference.
Confirmed line-ups:
PSV: Zoet, Dumfries, Schwaab, Viergever, Angeliño, Rosario, Hendrix, Pereiro, Malen, De Jong, Lozano
Spurs: Lloris, Trippier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies, Dier, Dembele, Eriksen, Lucas, Son, Kane
