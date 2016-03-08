PSV star proposed to AC Milan: the price tag revealed
11 July at 11:15AC Milan are very active on the transfer market and are looking for reinforcements for every position. As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, one of the newest targets is PSV's Gaston Pereiro, who can play either as an attacking midfielder or a winger.
The player is ready to leave Holland after a good season with PSV nad would have been proposed to the Rossoneri, with Maldini currently evaluating the technical utility and the economic feasibility of the operation.
The price tag of the player is 15 million euros but it is a negotiable price (even in terms of the transfer formula), given that the player's contract expires in June 2020.
For Milan, obviously, Pereiro is not the first choice. However, the Rossoneri have taken note of the opportunity and are studying whether to make a move or be attentive to other profiles. Watford is also interested in the player and could make a specific offer to the Dutch club in the coming days.
