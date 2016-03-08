Match facts

PSV have lost both of their previous meetings with Internazionale in the Champions League without scoring a goal, both in the 2007/08 group stage. Inter have never lost to Dutch opposition in the Champions League in eight previous matches (W6 D2), the most they have faced teams from a particular nation without defeat in the competition.

The last time Internazionale won their opening two group games of a Champions League campaign was back in 2005-06, when they went on to reach the quarter-final of the competition.

Since scoring on his Champions League debut in September 2011 (for Borussia Dortmund), Inter Milan midfielder Ivan Perisic has gone 11 games without finding the net in the competition

PSV Eindhoven are winless in their last nine games in the Champions League (D4 L5); their longest such run in competition history.

Inter will look to build on their win against Tottenham last time out, as they take on PSV Eindhoven away from home in just under an hour. For Spalletti's men, a win would put them on six points after two games played.