PSV vs. Inter 1-2: Icardi decisive in narrow win
03 October at 22:25Inter will look to build on their win against Tottenham last time out, as they take on PSV Eindhoven away from home in just under an hour. For Spalletti's men, a win would put them on six points after two games played.
Match facts
- PSV have lost both of their previous meetings with Internazionale in the Champions League without scoring a goal, both in the 2007/08 group stage. Inter have never lost to Dutch opposition in the Champions League in eight previous matches (W6 D2), the most they have faced teams from a particular nation without defeat in the competition.
- The last time Internazionale won their opening two group games of a Champions League campaign was back in 2005-06, when they went on to reach the quarter-final of the competition.
- Since scoring on his Champions League debut in September 2011 (for Borussia Dortmund), Inter Milan midfielder Ivan Perisic has gone 11 games without finding the net in the competition
- PSV Eindhoven are winless in their last nine games in the Champions League (D4 L5); their longest such run in competition history.
