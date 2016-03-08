Qarabag-Arsenal 0-2: The live updates
04 October at 20:15Arsenal travel to Azerbaijan to take on Qarabag this evening as the Gunners look to continue their excellent run of form in which they have won seven games consecutively in all competitions. Arsenal defeated Vorskla in their first Europa League game of the 18/19 campaign whilst Qarabag were defeated by Sporting Lisbon.
Arsenal put early defeats to Chelsea and Manchester City behind them in the Premier League to rise up the table, with no major problems facing Unai Emery’s side. The team are starting to look a lot more motivated than the time under Arsene Wenger and Arsenal fans everywhere seem delighted with the work of their new Spanish manager so far.
Qarabag have performed well as expected in the start to the Azerbaijani Premier League but the defeat to Sporting may have caused a drop in confidence in Europe. Quite often it is the case that smaller teams, specifically the ones who are used to dominating in their own leagues, struggle against bigger teams as they are used to playing with the ball, rather than without it.
Confirmed line-ups:
Qarabag: Vagner; Medvedev, Guseynov, Rzeźniczak, Agolli; Michel, Garayev; Madatov, Ozobić, Zoubir; Emerghara
Arsenal: Leno, Kolasinac, Holding, Sokratis, Monreal, Lichtsteiner; Guendouzi, Elneny, Smith Rowe; Iwobi, Welbeck
