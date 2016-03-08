Qarabag-Arsenal: Match preview and predicted line-up
04 October at 16:00Arsenal travel to Azerbaijan this afternoon to take on Qarabag in the Europa League. Arsenal have won their last seven games in a row in all competitions, losing just twice this season in their opening two games against Chelsea and Manchester City, 3-2 and 2-0 respectively. Qarabag, meanwhile, have performed well domestically but lost their first Europa League game to Sporting.
Qarabag currently sit in 2nd in the 8-team Azerbaijani Premier League, winning five and drawing once in their opening six games; scoring thirteen goals and conceding just four. Qarabag were initially in Champions League qualification but missed out after losing to BATE Borisov. The side went on to defeat Sheriff Tiraspol to qualify for the Europa League.
Arsenal, as aforementioned, have won their last seven – five in the Premier League, one in the Europa League and one in the Carabao Cup. Arsenal have secured impressive 2-0 victories over Watford and Everton, defeating Vorskla Poltava 4-2 in their first Europa League game of the season.
Predicted line-ups:
Qarabag: Vagner; Guerrier, Rzezniczak, Huseynov, Medvedev; Diniyev, Qarayev; Zoubir, Ozobic, Madatov; Emeghara
Arsenal: Leno; Kolasinc, Holding, Sokratis, Lichtsteiner; Guendouzi, Elneny, Iwobi, Ozil, Welbeck; Nketiah
