Qatari club offer Mandzukic mega contract to snub United transfer
29 October at 10:05A Qatar-based club have offered Italian Serie A giants Juventus’ veteran striker Mario Mandzukic a mega deal, as per Daily Record cited by Daily Mirror.
The Croatia international has been linked with a move away from the Turin-based club ever since the arrival of new manager Maurizio Sarri.
Reports regarding Mandzukic’s future with the Old Lady intensified after he was left out of the club’s UEFA Champions League squad.
It was reported in the recent past that English Premier League outfit Manchester United are eager to bring the former Atletico Madrid forward to Old Trafford in the January transfer window as a potential replacement of Romelu Lukaku who has joined Inter Milan in the summer.
However, as per the latest report, Qatar’s Al Duhail football club have offered Mandzukic a mouth-watering salary of €7.5 million euro per season to snub United’s interest.
The former Bayern Munich striker has been with Juve since 2015 where he has scored 30 goals in 117 league appearances for the club.
