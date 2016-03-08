Quagliarella destroys Man Utd target to score 3rd Sampdoria goal
20 January at 17:15Sampdoria veteran Fabio Quagliarella scored a wonderful second goal at the expense of Manchester United target Nikola Milenkovic.
Quagiarella made the score 3 – 2 to the away side, as he pirouetted on a through ball and bounced off the Serbian centre half to before slotting the ball in the bottom corner.
#FiorentinaSampdoria— Abdullah (@Osty_99) January 20, 2019
Quagliarella scored thrid goal for Sampdoria pic.twitter.com/TGNz5Zl2Tj
Viola captain German Pezella’s last minute equaliser ensured that the both sides shared the points.
