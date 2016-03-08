Quagliarella destroys Man Utd target to score 3rd Sampdoria goal

20 January at 17:15
Sampdoria veteran Fabio Quagliarella scored a wonderful second goal at the expense of Manchester United target Nikola Milenkovic.

Quagiarella made the score 3 – 2 to the away side, as he pirouetted on a through ball and bounced off the Serbian centre half to before slotting the ball in the bottom corner.

 
Viola captain German Pezella’s last minute equaliser ensured that the both sides shared the points.

For more transfer news and updates, click here

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Fiorentina
Sampdoria

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.