Sampdoria veteran Fabio Quagliarella scored a wonderful second goal at the expense of Manchester United target Nikola Milenkovic.Quagiarella made the score 3 – 2 to the away side, as he pirouetted on a through ball and bounced off the Serbian centre half to before slotting the ball in the bottom corner.Viola captain German Pezella’s last minute equaliser ensured that the both sides shared the points.