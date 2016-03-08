Quagliarella: 'I spoke to Giampaolo only 5-6 times in three years'
18 September at 15:10Sampdoria striker Fabio Quagliarella has revealed that he spoke to Marco Giampaolo only 5 or 6 times in about three years.
Giampaolo left Sampdoria this past summer to join AC Milan. He helped Quagliarella become the league's highest scorer last season and has won two out of three games at Milan so far.
In an interview that Quagliarella gave to DAZN, he talked about Giampaolo and said: "Giampaolo, as a person, is much more introverted, more closed: in three seasons here at the Samp we will have spoken 5-6 times, in fact it was I who was going to talk to him.
"He always told me that everything was perfect. Then in the way of working, Conte and Giampaolo are similar, in the sense that they leave nothing to chance, they control all the details.
"They are the details that make the difference you always repeat it, in the type of approach to the tenders they are very similar ”
