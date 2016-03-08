Quagliarella: 'If I were Mancini, I'd call myself up!'

Quagliarella esulta due dita Samp
25 May at 08:15
Sampdoria forward and Serie A veteran Fabio Quagliarella had a groundbreaking season for the Genoan side this season. The 36-year-old Italian is currently the league's top scorer and has beaten the likes of Mauro Icardi, Ciro Immobile and Cristiano Ronaldo to the award, barring any surprises at the weekend.

Speaking to the press, Quagliarella reflected on his season:

"Top scorer? ​At the beginning of the championship it is impossible to expect it. Maybe you expect to reach double figures, but the team then helps you to reach certain goals. We hope to end with a flourish.

"​Best goal? The one at home against Napoli, it was pure instinct even though at that juncture I thought of hitting heels and not pots. Then it also takes a bit of luck.

"National team? I don't know, I go with the flow. The national team is in good hands with young and strong players. If I were Mancini, would I summon myself? Yes (laughs).

"Sampdoria? There is a special bond with this city and these supporters. Since 2006 they have always loved me both in good and bad times. We hope to repay them with great satisfaction."

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Napoli
Sampdoria
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.