Quagliarella: 'If I were Mancini, I'd call myself up!'
25 May at 08:15Sampdoria forward and Serie A veteran Fabio Quagliarella had a groundbreaking season for the Genoan side this season. The 36-year-old Italian is currently the league's top scorer and has beaten the likes of Mauro Icardi, Ciro Immobile and Cristiano Ronaldo to the award, barring any surprises at the weekend.
Speaking to the press, Quagliarella reflected on his season:
"Top scorer? At the beginning of the championship it is impossible to expect it. Maybe you expect to reach double figures, but the team then helps you to reach certain goals. We hope to end with a flourish.
"Best goal? The one at home against Napoli, it was pure instinct even though at that juncture I thought of hitting heels and not pots. Then it also takes a bit of luck.
"National team? I don't know, I go with the flow. The national team is in good hands with young and strong players. If I were Mancini, would I summon myself? Yes (laughs).
"Sampdoria? There is a special bond with this city and these supporters. Since 2006 they have always loved me both in good and bad times. We hope to repay them with great satisfaction."
