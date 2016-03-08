Quagliarella: 'Jose Mourinho wanted me at Inter Milan'
20 September at 22:30Sampdoria star Fabio Quagliarella has revealed that Jose Mourinho wanted to sign him at Inter Milan during his stay at the San Siro, but the move never materialised.
Quagliarella has plied his trade with multiple clubs across Italy in his career and he recently scored a terrific backheel flick for Sampdoria against former side Napoli in a 3-0 thrashing of the partenopei.
The striker was recently talking to DAZN about how he was very close to moving to Inter a lot of times and Jose Mourinho also wanted him at the nerazzurri.
Quagliarella said: "José Mourinho, when I played in Udinese, after a game asked me join him at Inter. Over the years I have been close to Inter on two or three occasions, but then the negotiations did not materialize ."
The striker joined Sampdoria back in 2016 on an initial loan deal but the deal was later made permanent. This season, the Italian has appeared five times in all competitions, scoring twice.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
