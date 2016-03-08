Quagliarella reveals how he keeps scoring at age of 36
22 March at 16:55Sampdoria star Fabio Quagliarella has revealed as to how he keeps going stronger than ever, despite being 36 years old.
The Italian has scored as many as 21 times in all competitions for the blucercherati this season. He has currently scored two more goals that Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored 19 times since his arrival from Real Madrid.
Quagliarella was recently talking to Tuttosport recently about how he keeps his fitness up and how he keeps scoring so many goals despite being 36.
He said: "How do I live it? With great enthusiasm but also with great serenity. I have an age where even the emotions are managed, so everything is very nice, in the sense that I am very pleased to be here.
"I know among other things that I am the oldest, then they are all kids but they are strong boys (laughs, ed) so for me it is a pleasure to be here. The more time you spend the more you think you don't are other occasions because time goes on, and instead I'm still trying to carve out my space."
