Quagliarella reveals what is behind his rejuvenated form

Sampdoria forward Fabio Quagliarella has had an exciting and interesting career but rejuvenated form and goalscoring at the age of 36 has led him to make more headlines than ever before. The Italian has earned himself a call-up to the national team again, with Quagliarella speaking to the press about this, as well as how he stays fit at his age:"There is no secret, I simply worked well and seriously. Work on long pay. They are so many components, you have to train and rest well, after thirty they change things a bit. Rest is important, like feeding. I fight a lot in the way I train, you can not just do the presence."Advice to young people? The goals will come, Italy has created a lot lately. This shirt is heavy, everyone must remain calm. The team is proactive, plays and attacks forward: it is a national team that drags."Mancini? Symbol of Sampdoria, for me it is a pleasure to be trained by him. I did not make a tenth of what he did with Samp."​A dream to equal it, is the merit of all. A beautiful, intense week. I was trying to isolate myself, it was not easy. I am quite shy about the compliments, passing in front of my teammates without the team. I lived with great serenity."

