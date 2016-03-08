R. Galli: 'Milan are in pole position for Veretout. Pezzella?...'

La Nazione journalist Riccardo Galli spoke about Veretout and Pezzella to Milannews.it, here is what he had to say:



" Veretout? He is a very useful player. He was an important element within Fiorentina's roster and he would also be with Milan. He has a strong character and he is a very durable player. Many teams have strong interest in him, especially Milan and Roma. Value? Fiorentina want to get 25 million euros but they might take a little less. Milan's latest cash only offer was a good one, now Fiorentina want to wait and see what Roma will offer. I believe Milan have more chances of getting him than Roma but let's wait and see. Pezzella? I would see him well with Milan next to Romagnoli. He has improved and matured a lot over the past years and I think that he would be a nice addition to the rossoneri's team. Even so, I don't think Fiorentina want to sell him. Competition? Roma could also have interest in him...'. More to come...