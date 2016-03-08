Rabiot 1-0 PSG: Juventus midfielder wins legal battle with former club
10 September at 12:15New Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot has won a legal dispute with his former club Paris Saint-Germain months after having left the side earlier this summer.
Rabiot's contract at the Parisien side expired earlier this summer and his presence at the club was mired in controversy. Fans had turned against him and he hadn't played for the club in the second-half of the season.
L'Equipe claim that Rabiot hadn't received his salary from 15th of March to 20th of April and also hadn't received a contractual monthly premium of around 40,000 euros.
Rabiot had sued the club against this act of theirs and LFP have now ruled in favor of the Frenchman, who will now receive the payment. LFP feel that any other fine would be deemed excessive.
PSG had been left angered by Rabiot after he had liked one of Patrice Evra's Instagram posts which saw him criticising PSG fans for their behavior following the side's Champions League elimination at the hands of Manchester United last season.
