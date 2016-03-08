Rabiot 1-0 PSG: Juventus midfielder wins legal battle with former club

10 September at 12:15
New Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot has won a legal dispute with his former club Paris Saint-Germain months after having left the side earlier this summer.

Rabiot's contract at the Parisien side expired earlier this summer and his presence at the club was mired in controversy. Fans had turned against him and he hadn't played for the club in the second-half of the season.

L'Equipe claim that Rabiot hadn't received his salary from 15th of March to 20th of April and also hadn't received a contractual monthly premium of around 40,000 euros.

Rabiot had sued the club against this act of theirs and LFP have now ruled in favor of the Frenchman, who will now receive the payment. LFP feel that any other fine would be deemed excessive.

PSG had been left angered by Rabiot after he had liked one of Patrice Evra's Instagram posts which saw him criticising PSG fans for their behavior following the side's Champions League elimination at the hands of Manchester United last season.

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Globetrotter

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.