Rabiot admits Juve a bigger club than PSG; on Agent Buffon...

Adrien Rabiot has given his first interview as a Juventus player; after being officially confirmed as the Bianconeri's latest signing after his medical tests yesterday.



"​Hello everyone. It is true that there have been many contacts previously with Juventus, but it was another period of my life. Today was the right time to come here. And here I am.



"​Buffon? I spoke a lot with Gigi, he gave me a lot of advice and told me a lot about Juve. Obviously his opinion counted a lot for me, Gigi is a person with whom I spent a season not only as a teammate. He told me a lot of interesting things, especially that if I wanted to go further in my career it was definitely the right choice to come here for a year or two.



"​I have not yet had the opportunity to talk to Sarri but the people I met in Juventus have all made an excellent impression on me.I think he matches his role as a coach in every way to the team. I am at your disposal and in my opinion the club has made a very good decision for the future. We will go very well, in love and in agreement.



"Juve is a great club, very prestigious, has a great experience at European level although there have been difficulties in recent years. As I see it, I am a step above PSG. The Champions League is not something that arrives overnight. It is one of the most important goals, but it is not the only one.



"​I had the chance to grow up playing with great champions, with champions. Surely Ronaldo is a great champion, here there are many others, this clearly had a weight. In Europe there are champions everywhere, at Juventus there are many, this is very important."