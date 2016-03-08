Rabiot deal does not rule out Pogba and Zaniolo for Juventus

01 July at 12:30
Tuttosport have claimed today that the imminent free transfer signing of Adrien Rabiot has no negative impact on the club signing Nicolo Zaniolo or Paul Pogba from Roma and Manchester United respectively. It had been speculated that with the club looking close to signing Rabiot, moves for the other two midfielders the club had been linked would die down, but this article claims that Juve are definitely keen to press on with both targets. Matuidi is being increasingly linked with a move away from the club, and his departure could pave the way for Juventus to make at least one other big statement signing in central midfield.

The club are expected to confirm the signing of Dutch sensation Matthijs de Ligt in the next couple of days as they lay out a marker in Serie A, and attempt to build a squad capable of challenging for success on all fronts.
 

