Rabiot: 'I love Italy. Who wouldn't want to play for Juve?'
14 June at 09:30On vacation in Italy, with his mother Veronique and his brothers Douch and Geoffroy. Adrien Rabiot, whose contract with PSG is about to expire, is relaxing in Porto Ercole, in a 5-star resort, in view of a summer transfer market campaign which will see him as one of the protagonists.
His move to Barcelona was all but official but now seems to be off the table. The midfielder spoke to Tuttosport about a potential move to Juventus.
"I love Italy. Being in this place is wonderful, you rest and regenerate. I expect a tough season. Juve? We are evaluating it, we cannot say anything. I still do not now. Juve is a great club where every good footballer would like to go. The same goes for Manchester United. I have to decide but for now I'm on vacation," he said.
"Juve have been looking for me. We are talking about it," Rabiot added and confirmed talks with the Bianconeri over a move.
