Rabiot: Juve and Real Madrid target makes insane contract request

07 May at 22:20
Adrien Rabiot's future has been a talking point of late as the youngster's PSG contract is set to expire this summer. Rabiot seems set to leave PSG at the end of the season as he will likely sign a free-agent deal with one of the big time European clubs. 

JUVE AND REAL MADRID ARE AFTER HIM - According to Calciomercato.com, Juventus and Real Madrid (to name a few) have a lot of interest in Rabiot as they would both like to close a deal as soon as possible. How much will it take to sign him? According to the latest reports, it seems like Rabiot's mother and agent Veronique has been asking for 10 million euros per season. This is a pretty big number for a youngster who hasn't fully lived up to his full potential yet. Time will tell as many big European clubs have their eyes on him. More to come on the matter soon...

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.