Rabiot: Juve and Real Madrid target makes insane contract request

Adrien Rabiot's future has been a talking point of late as the youngster's PSG contract is set to expire this summer. Rabiot seems set to leave PSG at the end of the season as he will likely sign a free-agent deal with one of the big time European clubs.



JUVE AND REAL MADRID ARE AFTER HIM - According to Calciomercato.com, Juventus and Real Madrid (to name a few) have a lot of interest in Rabiot as they would both like to close a deal as soon as possible. How much will it take to sign him? According to the latest reports, it seems like Rabiot's mother and agent Veronique has been asking for 10 million euros per season. This is a pretty big number for a youngster who hasn't fully lived up to his full potential yet. Time will tell as many big European clubs have their eyes on him. More to come on the matter soon...