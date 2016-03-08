Rabiot reveals biggest difference between Juve and PSG

"It is early to make comparisons between Italian and French football. I can say that here, it is much harder than in France. The way we work here is very different. I came to Juventus, a team with a great history, but I never said that PSG is not a historical club.

"However, Juve has a tradition that is fantastic. This is only the truth, there is no controversy. PSG remains PSG but it is part of my past. Now, I'm a Juventus player and I have to think about my future here," he concluded.

​At the end of the friendly match against Tottenham, Adrien Rabiot spoke in the mixed zone, as cited by Corriere Dello Sport.