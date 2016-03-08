Rabiot reveals biggest difference between Juve and PSG

22 July at 17:00
​At the end of the friendly match against Tottenham, Adrien Rabiot spoke in the mixed zone, as cited by Corriere Dello Sport.
 
"It is early to make comparisons between Italian and French football. I can say that here, it is much harder than in France. The way we work here is very different. I came to Juventus, a team with a great history, but I never said that PSG is not a historical club.
 
"However, Juve has a tradition that is fantastic. This is only the truth, there is no controversy. PSG remains PSG but it is part of my past. Now, I'm a Juventus player and I have to think about my future here," he concluded.

