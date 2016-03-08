Rabiot reveals he has 'a good understanding with Ronaldo' at Juventus

Adrien Rabiot signed for Serie A champions Juventus on a free transfer from Ligue 1 giants PSG this summer; the Frenchman speaking to Sky Sport ahead of his Serie A debut for the Bianconeri against Parma this weekend.



"​I can't wait to debut in this new adventure. We had a good pre-season, we had a lot of time to prepare for the season, they will all be difficult matches, even in Parma, but we are confident Juve is ready for anything, every game will be fought, we will have to be focused.



"​I played a lot, I adapted well to the team. I don't know if it will be in the XI, but I hope to be there. I feel good, in shape, I can't wait to make my debut.



"​Ronaldo is a great professional, it is an advantage to train and play with him. We both play on the left and this allows us to look for the right understanding and find the best. We have a good understanding, even for the team it is very lucky to have someone like him."