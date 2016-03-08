Rabiot reveals what Buffon told him before joining Juve and describes himself as a player
16 July at 15:45Juventus' new arrival Adrien Rabiot spoke to JTV about his transfer to Juventus and revealed other interesting background information about his move.
"I am very happy to be here. Juve is a great club with great prestige and history. One of the reasons for me to come to Juve was the will to improve myself and take my career to a higher level. This is the best place to do it and to play with excellent players to continue learning," he said.
"Right or left? I'm a lefty. I'm a player who likes to do a little bit of everything but if I had to describe myself as a player I'd say I'm an offensive player, who likes to attack but also defend. As they say today, a box-to-box midfielder.
"I talked to a lot of people before accepting Juventus, including Gianluigi Buffon. He knows the club well and talked to me about life here. It is very important to ask for help and advice to make the right career choice.
"It was nice to receive compliments from Buffon. I sent a message to Gigi to thank him. He replied that it was easy to say because it's the truth. My debut at the Allianz Stadium? I imagine my excitement, a great atmosphere, a victory and perhaps an assist or a goal? I can't wait to start playing and I hope we have fun here together," Rabiot concluded.
