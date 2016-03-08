Rabiot's moment: Juve believes in him, but Everton is serious
03 January at 23:552020, the year of Adrien Rabiot.
Calciomercato reports that the intentions of the Juventus management are to keep the French midfielder, despite an early part of the season where he has seen inconsistencies plague his time in Turin.
There is interest in the Frenchman, mostly coming from the Premier League in England. Carlo Ancelotti, who put him at the top of the wish list for the midfield of his new Everton, was caught saying:
“I'm not thinking about transfers, I want to first evaluate the whole squad available even if I don't have much time because we have many games to play. I've got an idea for now, but every day I learn more of my players. If there is any chance, and the club will, then we could reinforce the team ”.
These were the last words of the Italian coach before the FA Cup derby against Liverpool. Here, the reference to the possibilities seems to be going towards a profile like Rabiot.
Everton's move is concrete: A loan with right of redemption, 5 million to Juve and the initial loan to be entirely paid by the English. At the moment though, it will remain a stalemate until Rabiot finds his feet again in Italy. Wewill be waiting to see the next answers on the field.
Next up for Adrian and Juve, Cagliari and Roma. It will be up to him to replace the disqualified Rodrigo Bentancur. Juve believes in Rabiot, Sarri has always defended him. And now it's up to him. Take the place. Or try to escape.
Anthony Privetera
