Rabiot’s mother-agent unhappy with playing time, contacts Barcelona
08 October at 15:45Italian Serie A giants Juventus’ newly-signed midfielder Adrien Rabiot’s mother, who is also his agent, is unhappy with the player’s playing time, as per Don Balon cited by Calciomercato.com.
The French international joined the Turin-based club on a free transfer from Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in the recently concluded summer transfer window.
However, the 24-year-old has only had 194 minutes of football on the pitch for his new club until now, which is making his mother—who is also his agent—furious.
Therefore, as per the latest report, Rabiot’s mother has already contacted Spanish La Liga outfit FC Barcelona who were once interested in acquiring the services of the versatile midfielder.
If the news is correct, it will be another stumbling block in Rabiot’s career who spent most of his last year with PSG on the bench because the club hierarchy were not happy with the player’s discussion with Barcelona over a proposed move.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments