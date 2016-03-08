Rabiot set for Juventus medical tomorrow; deal imminent
30 June at 16:45Adrien Rabiot is just a step away from Juventus. After heavy reports linking the French midfielder to the Bianconeri, confirmations have arrived that Rabiot will be a Juventus player, subject to passing his medical.
Rabiot's medical with Juventus is due to be held tomorrow, where the Frenchman will undergo test before making his move official.
Rabiot's contract with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain has expired and, due to PSG's reluctance to pay Rabiot what he wants, Juventus are preparing for another low-cost free transfer to bolster their squad.
Juventus have already added ex-Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey to their roster and now Rabiot will join him in Turin to help form the foundations of the club's new-look midfielder under new head coach Maurizio Sarri.
Despite concerns with Rabiot's attitude, he should add a lot to Juventus and, at no cost, the Bianconeri cannot complain. Rabiot had been linked to the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal, as well as Tottenham Hotspur, yet eventually it was decided that his future lies in Serie A rather than the Premier League.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments