Rabiot to decide future between Juve and United
15 June at 15:00Paris Saint Germain (PSG) midfielder Adrien Rabiot is set to decide his future between Italian Serie A giants Juventus and English Premier League outfit Manchester United, as per Daily Mail.
The 24-year-old is expected to leave the Ligue 1 giants after falling out with the club hierarchy over his proposed move to Spanish side FC Barcelona which failed to materialise.
The France international has not played any game for club or country since December 2018 and therefore, he is eager to leave PSG in need of regular football.
In the recent months, Rabiot has been linked with numerous clubs including La Liga outfits Barcelona, Real Madrid and Premier League sides Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.
However, as per Daily Mail, the Saint-Maurice-born midfielder is now expected to join either Italian champions Juventus or Premier League giants United.
The Turin-based club were the favourites to sign the highly-rated midfielder, but it is believed that the Red Devils might secure a late coup and bring Rabiot to the club before the start of the next campaign.
