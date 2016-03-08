Rabiot to Real Madrid almost done: ‘Zidane prefers him to Pjanic’

Therefore, given his qualities, he's become a hot subject on the transfer market, which will start once again in June. Many clubs are interested in the player, including the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid. However, it seems the player himself has made a decision.

According to Spanish outlet El Chiringuito, the Frenchman has opted to go with Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane. The latter is a big fan of the player and is believed to be key for Rabiot's move to the Bernabeu. Should things go south, then Zidane is also interested in Juventus' Miralem Pjanic.

As it has been in the last few years, the future of Adrien Rabiot's future remains a hot topic. The PSG midfielder has turned down several contract offers from his current side, which is why he'll be out of contract this summer.