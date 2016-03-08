Video: Rabiot undergoes medical at Juventus

01 July at 10:30
Adrien Rabiot is set to become a Juventus player. Having arrived in Turin last night today the French midfielder is undergoing his medical examinations at the J Medical facility, and then he will make his way to the Continassa offices to sign his contract to tie him to the club. The contract in question is expected to be worth around €7 million per season net, and he is set to earn a whopping €10 million signing on fee. He will arrive at the club on a free-transfer from Paris Saint-Germain and is expected to wear the number 25 shirt although that is yet to be confirmed.
   

