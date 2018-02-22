Former Juventus coach, Didier Deschamps, decided to leave the midfielder out of the France squad, which has angered Rabiot. In fact, according to L'Equipe , the 23-year-old considers PSG as the main cause to his exclusion.

Rabiot's contract expires in 2019 and at this moment, the player does not intend to talk about renewal with his club, which has attracted the interest of several clubs.

Among those are Arsenal and Juventus, who are currently monitoring this situation. With Rabiot's will, they could most likely lower his price significantly, although PSG will certainly not give in too easily.

