Racist banner in Brescia: "Balotelli, you are more stupid than you are black"
18 June at 13:30Mario Balotelli is once again the victim of racism as another banner aimed towards the striker has appeared in Italy.
A far-right party has hung up a banner in Brescia, where Balotelli grew up, slamming the Italian with a racist banner.
"Balotelli, you're more stupid than you are black," the banner read.
Italy has been fighting issues with racism for a very long time and especially Balotelli has been victimised many times. Now that he's back in the National team, it seems there's once again a storm around him.
'Sei più stupido che nero', striscione di #ForzaNuova contro #Balotelli a #Brescia https://t.co/iaSQvDnXHE pic.twitter.com/yE3TiwiJcE— La Rampa (@larampait) 18 juni 2018
