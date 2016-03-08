A far-right party has hung up a banner in Brescia, where Balotelli grew up, slamming the Italian with a racist banner.

"Balotelli, you're more stupid than you are black," the banner read.

Italy has been fighting issues with racism for a very long time and especially Balotelli has been victimised many times. Now that he's back in the National team, it seems there's once again a storm around him.

