Racist chants against Pjanic at Brescia identify same problem
25 September at 13:45Racial abuse in the Italian football is not something new. However, the increase incidents in becoming a serious cause of concern for the footballing authorities in the country.
On Tuesday, league giants Juventus’ veteran midfielder Miralem Pjanic was subject to racial abuse from the home crowd in the match against Brescia whereas as per Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com, some fans of the Rondinelle have insulted the 29-year-old with racial chants after he scored the winner for the visitors.
Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly last season was the subject of racial abuse at San Siro but nothing was done to take care of the event.
Same was the fate of Inter Milan’s newly-signed striker Romelu Lukaku where only in his second match in the league at Cagliari, he was subject to racial abuse.
Fiorentina’s Dalbert Henrique was the victim in the team’s previous match against Atalanta and now Pjanic.
The alarming thing here is that these events are increasing with every passing day and until or unless the authorities take strong actions against the culprits, in all likelihood, this will only get worse.
