Radja Nainggolan calls Man Utd star to Inter: 'See you soon'
28 June at 16:10Romelu Lukaku's future looks to be linked to Inter Milan. The Manchester United forward has been one of Antonio Conte's dream signings since he joined the Nerazzurri but much of it appears to hinge on the club's ability to offload Mauro Icardi and submit a suitable offer to the Red Devils. Inter made a loan-with-obligation offer for the United forward but it appears as though this has been dismissed out of hand by the Premier League giants.
Now, to add fuel to the fire, Inter midfielder Radja Nainggolan has left a comment on Lukaku's latest Instagram picture which reads 'Tot snel', translating to 'see you soon.'
Lukaku is currently on holiday in California and it could be the Belgian midfielder suggesting he will be meeting up with his compatriot. Alternatively, Nainggolan could be calling his fellow Belgian to San Siro, to join him at Inter ahead of the upcoming 2019/20 season.
