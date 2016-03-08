Radu, 'Against us Inter played the best match of their season'

The only one to leave the Marassi with his head held high after a disastrous night for Genoa was Andrei Radu. The former Inter Primavera, who the Nerrazurri have a buyback option on, conceded four but prevented the Nerazzurri from making the passive much heavier:

"This is an aspect of which I care little - he declared in the mixed zone - although I am annoyed for the fourth goal. Unfortunately we were disoriented after the red card of Romero, however, we must not find excuses. We are a strong team, we can do well in the next matches. We must keep our heads high and prepare ourselves for the best.

A relegation fight? "This is football, a match can be won with the leaders, the other can be lost against the last one. You never know anything. We have to manage the games to the fullest, be focused, correct the mistakes and prepare ourselves to the maximum to get great results. And then we must avoid looking at the results of others because otherwise, we have already lost ".

Radu finally spoke of the nine goals conceded in two games against Inter "The matches are always different from one another. It is true however that Inter against us has played the best matches of their season”.