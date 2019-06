Rafa Benitez urges Klopp to lift Champions League trophy

Speaking to Sky Sport ahead of the Champions League final between his former club Liverpool and their Premier League opponents Tottenham Hotspur, Rafa Benitez gave his two cents."​My family lives in Liverpool. I'm always happy when I see the Reds fans as well as when I get back to Madrid.""Pochettino changed the way he played in the semifinals and did good things. Klopp? It's his time, he can make it to his third final. I expect an aggressive Liverpool and a Tottenham ready to start again, I think it could be a final similar to that of the Europa League."I have excellent memories of Milan and Naples, but now I think of Newcastle where there is still a lot of work to do. Ancelotti did well, the president was smart to choose a guarantee. Sarri? Let's see what happens, he's still at Chelsea now."For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.