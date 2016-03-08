Rafael Leao arrives for medical ahead of Milan move
31 July at 09:20Lille highly-rated striker Rafael Leao has arrived at the La Madonnina clinic for medical examination on Wednesday ahead of his highly anticipated move to Italian Serie A outfit AC Milan.
The 25-year-old will join the club on a five-year deal where he is going to earn reportedly €2 million per season.
The player is going to cost Milan fee of €25 million plus young centre-back Tiago Djalò who is valued around €5 million.
The deal will be a major boost for the Milan-based club who are looking to bolster their attacking options after the departure of Patrick Cutrone who has joined English Premier League outfit Wolves.
The Rossoneri are also expecting a departure of former FC Porto striker Andre Silva before the end of the current transfer window.
Leao had a good season for his club in the French Ligue 1 where he scored eight goals and provided three assists in just 16 appearances.
Go to comments