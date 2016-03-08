Rafael Leao: 'Kaka is my idol'

New AC Milan signing Rafael Leao has given his first interview as a Rossoneri player to Milan TV:



"​I chose Milan on the Playstation because it was really strong team. They have won the Champions League so many times. Staying here today is very important to me.



"​Many great players have played here in the past. I've never seen them live, but I've seen a lot of videos of Maldini, Rui Costa, Kakà, Seedorf. They are all great players who have written the history of the football.



"​My idol in the Rossoneri? Definitely Kakà. The Brazilian players are always incredibly talented and he left an incredible and indelible mark in the history of the club. He also won the Ballon d'Or wearing the Milan shirt and I can't believe I have signed for the same club where he played."