Rafael Leao: 'Kaka is my idol'

Rafael.Leao.genitori.Milan.jpg
02 August at 13:30
New AC Milan signing Rafael Leao has given his first interview as a Rossoneri player to Milan TV:

"​I chose Milan on the Playstation because it was really strong team. They have won the Champions League so many times. Staying here today is very important to me.

"​Many great players have played here in the past. I've never seen them live, but I've seen a lot of videos of Maldini, Rui Costa, Kakà, Seedorf. They are all great players who have written the history of the football.

"​My idol in the Rossoneri? Definitely Kakà. The Brazilian players are always incredibly talented and he left an incredible and indelible mark in the history of the club. He also won the Ballon d'Or wearing the Milan shirt and I can't believe I have signed for the same club where he played."

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.