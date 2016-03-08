Rafael Leao - Statistics show Milan have found their perfect vice-Piatek

Last week, Milan completed the signing of Portuguese forward Rafael Leao; bringing the 20-year-old to Italy from Ligue 1 side Lille in a deal worth a reported €30m.With Patrick Cutrone heading to Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers and the Rossoneri‘s continued attempts to offload Portuguese forward Andre Silva, Leao could become a truly vital part of the Milan machine for years to come.But what can the forward bring to the Serie A club? I have put together some statistical analysis, as well as some player comparisons, to give a comprehensive look into the new Rossoneri front-man.Rafael Leao has a diverse skill-set, one which makes him a valuable and versatile asset for a number of offensive roles. Although primarily a striker, the Portuguese forward can play as a second-striker, as well as on the left-wing. Although he is unlikely to feature in either of these positions for Marco Giampaolo at Milan initially, he will be able to star as a valuable partner to Krzysztof Piatek in the new head coach’s front two.