Rafael Leao: Unimpressive beginning but Milan banking on potential and talent
10 December at 14:15Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s new striker Rafael Leao has had a difficult beginning to his career at his new club since making a summer move from French Ligue 1 outfit LOSC Lille for a reported transfer fee of €23 million.
Till now, the 20-year-old has made 11 appearances for the Milan-based club in the ongoing campaign where he has only managed to score a single goal along with providing a solitary assist.
The numbers are definitely not something to be excited about but it seems that Leao has the backing of the club’s hierarchy, at least for now.
Milan’s director Zvonimir Boban has rate the Portuguese U21 international very highly which is why he has made it clear that the player will not leave the club in the ongoing season.
For manager Stefano Pioli, it is a little different case who does not see Leao as an out-right striker considering the lack of physical attributes.
The thought is shared in half by Boban who is pushing Pioli to use the player as a winger and improve his finishing qualities which can make him a player similar to the like of Kylian Mbappe.
Daniele Longo
