Rafinha eyes successful loan spell with Celta Vigo

06 September at 18:00
On-loan midfielder Rafinha has expressed his desire to succeed at his new club Celta Vigo and make the fans happy.

The 26-year-old has joined Celta on a season-long loan from league rivals FC Barcelona in the recently concluded transfer window.

While talking to the media, Rafinha said: "I feel at home here. I am very happy and I want to give my best for the club. For a very long time, I needed continuity and I hope I will get it here. My personal motive is to be successful and make the fans happy and that is the motive of the whole squad as well. I believe with the talent we have, we can achieve big things.”

